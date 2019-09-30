|
Michael P. Rispoli
Michael P. Rispoli, 93, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT went to be with his Lord on September 27, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ on January 18, 1926, son of the late Giriaco and Ida Napoletano Rispoli and was raised in Port Chester, NY. Upon graduation from Port Chester High School in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the S.S. Houston, which was torpedoed during the war. Through his valiant efforts to aid his fellow shipmates, Michael was awarded a Victory Medal.
On September 9, 1950, Michael married Frances Fortugno and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage until her death on September 11, 2015. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. They moved to Greenwich, CT to begin their life together, where Michael bought a business, Bruce Park Grill. Through hard work and determination, the business became a success and to this day, when his business is mentioned, people recall fond memories of the times they spent at the grill. He was a devout Catholic and belonged to St. Mary's Parish in Greenwich. He was involved in the church serving as a member of the Parish Counsel, a Eucharistic minister and a religious education instructor. Nothing brought him more joy than to talk about scripture and his faith. He also had a passion for politics and was always up for lively discussions.
In addition to being predeceased by his wife, Frances, he was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, Knute, Jerry and his sister Connie DeBias. He is survived by his daughter, Dale Bova and her husband Joseph of Hadley, MA, his daughter Mary Kralick and her husband Ron of Stamford, CT, his son Michael Rispoli and his wife Anna of Greenwich, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony Bova and his partner Angela Belieu of Chicopee, MA, Peter Bova and his wife Olga Aulet-Leon of Portland, OR, Christina Light and her husband Tim of Oakland, CA, Michael Rispoli of Bristol, RI, Kristen Rispoli and her fiancé Connor Golden of Bristol, RI, Ashley Rispoli of Greenwich, CT, his sister, Ida Lorenzetti of Rye, NY, his sister-in-law Angie Rispoli of Danbury, CT, and his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Entombment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 2, 2019