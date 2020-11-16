1/1
Michael "Buddy" Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Buddy" Powers
Michael Charles ('Buddy') Powers, 85, of Ringwood, NJ and Jupiter, FL, formerly of Inwood, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Nancy McGrath. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Powers (nee Dougherty) of Bronx, NY. Proud father of Mary Beth Powers (Andrew Berkowitz), Jean Marie Powers, Christopher Powers (Patricia), Michael Powers (Teri), Katie McNamara (Michael) and Tim Powers (Dawn). Dear step-father of Jack McGrath (Suzanne), Ellen McGrath Rozsa, Robert McGrath (Holly) and Thomas McGrath (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of 25 grandchildren. Dear brother of William Powers (Jerry), Patricia Cliggett (late John), Raymond Powers, Sr. (Kristine) and brother-in-law Frank Honoré (late Maureen).
Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-5 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, Blauvelt, NY with interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to any Hospice or Veterans organization.
www.pizzifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved