Michael "Buddy" PowersMichael Charles ('Buddy') Powers, 85, of Ringwood, NJ and Jupiter, FL, formerly of Inwood, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Nancy McGrath. He was predeceased by his wife Theresa Powers (nee Dougherty) of Bronx, NY. Proud father of Mary Beth Powers (Andrew Berkowitz), Jean Marie Powers, Christopher Powers (Patricia), Michael Powers (Teri), Katie McNamara (Michael) and Tim Powers (Dawn). Dear step-father of Jack McGrath (Suzanne), Ellen McGrath Rozsa, Robert McGrath (Holly) and Thomas McGrath (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of 25 grandchildren. Dear brother of William Powers (Jerry), Patricia Cliggett (late John), Raymond Powers, Sr. (Kristine) and brother-in-law Frank Honoré (late Maureen).Visiting hours are Tuesday 2-5 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine's RC Church, Blauvelt, NY with interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to any Hospice or Veterans organization.