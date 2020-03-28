|
Minnie C. Petise
July 16, 1925 - March 28, 2020Minnie C. Petise, a lifelong Greenwich resident, passed away March 28, 2020 at age 94. She was born in Greenwich on July 16th, 1925, the daughter of the late Frank Sr. & Sadie (Marino) Petise. Minnie was a graduate of Greenwich High School, Class of 1943 and went on to attend Merril Business School. She worked as a legal secretary for Hirschberg, Pettengill & Strong and its successor, Whitman & Ransom, for 25 years. She also worked as an administrative assistant for the Putnam Trust Company, retiring in 1995 after 15 years. Minnie was a devoted member of St. Roch's RC Church. In 2009 she received the St. Augustine Medal for Service from the Diocese of Bridgeport, the result of her devotion and commitment. She was a devoted daughter, niece, sister and most of all loving aunt to seven nephews and five nieces. She also had 11 great-nephews, 6 great-nieces, and 1 great-great nephew. Miss Petise was an avid golfer and member of the Bruce Women's Golf Association. She also enjoyed painting and traveling, having visited Hawaii, Ireland, England, Spain, Italy and Bermuda. She is survived by her sister, Antoinette Tesei of Greenwich, her brothers, John Petise of Tampa, and Frank Petise of Greenwich. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Stephanie Gaj, Janas Gaj, Pascal Marzella, Frank Marzella, Frederic Marzella, Lisa Tesei Valenti, Stephen Tesei, Peter J. Tesei, Kathleen Woolven, Frank W. Petise, Sheryl Ingbor, and Nadine Tambore. In addition to her parents, Miss Petise was predeceased by her brother, Dominick Petise and sisters, Santa Gaj and Mary Marzella. Services will be conducted privately for the immediate family at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home of Greenwich. They will be broadcast via their website, www.coxeandgraziano.com and Facebook Page, Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow. The family would like to thank Dr. James Brunetti for his loving care along with her elite care companions, Monika Lapinski and Dorota Wysocki. They would also like to acknowledge the staff of Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home, especially nurses, Cathy Sages, Almira Saint-Armand, Joy Cueves and nursing assistants, Doreen Wright, Dee Williams, all the members of the 2nd floor staff. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Roch's Church or Nathaniel Witherell. To place an online condolence, please visit www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 29, 2020