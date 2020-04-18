|
Molly C. Cook
Molly Cummings Minot Cook, a resident of Greenwich, CT since 1923 and a homeowner in Edgartown, MA since 1973, died peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020 at the age of 102 years in her Greenwich home. She was born August 5, 1917 in Seattle, WA. Her father, Wilbur L. Cummings, had been sent to Seattle as a Judge Advocate during World War I where he married Marian Engle, the daughter of Alice Warbass and Abraham W. Engle of Seattle. Mrs. Cook moved with her parents to Greenwich when the war was over. She attended Greenwich Academy, Rosemary Hall in Greenwich, CT, and then Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY.
As a young woman, Mrs. Cook was a passionate equestrian, competing in many horse shows. She was a member of the Fairfield Westchester Hounds. Her mother also took her under her wing (literally), encouraging her to become a pilot. Marian Engle Cummings was the first woman to receive a commercial pilot license in the US. Mrs. Cook obtained her pilot license at the age of 18 and flew her own plane in many intercollegiate air meets. She loved to stunt fly in Armonk, NY, thrilling the spectators who came to watch at the airport on Sundays.
In 1939, she married William Amory Gardner Minot. When World War II started, Mr. Minot was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy, and his wife joined the Civil Air Patrol in Westchester County, NY, where she was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. She taught aerial navigation and communications to the Enlisted Air Corps Cadets in preparation for active duty. She rose to the rank of Captain by the end of the war. Additionally, she was a Red Cross Nurse's Aide at the Greenwich Hospital, before and during World War II. She was among the first group of women to train for this job in the US. Her brother, Wilbur (Bill) L. Cummings, Jr., was a Navy pilot who was the first serviceman from Greenwich to die in the war.
After the war, she and her husband managed the Coca Cola Bottling Company in St. Thomas, VI. Mr. Minot went on to work for the government service, requiring a move to Paris, France, where he was the head of Foreign Aid to France. Upon their return to the US, Mr. Minot was the President and owner of Canada Dry of Fairfield County, CT. During this time, his wife attended classes at the New York School of Interior Design and the New York School of Modern Photography, two careers she actively pursued throughout her lifetime. Sadly, Mr. Minot passed away in 1963. Mrs. Cook then took over management of Canada Dry until 1968. Mrs. Cook remarried in 1965 to Hobart Amory Hare Cook.
Mrs. Cook was a passionate gardener and conservationist who greatly enjoyed teaching others. She was President of The Greenwich Garden Club, as well as Treasurer of the Garden Club of America (GCA), becoming an Honorary Member. In May 2015, the GCA recognized her 65 years of service as an exemplary member.
Sailing provided new opportunities for adventure and learning which she and her husband, known as Hoby, enjoyed throughout their marriage. Their home in Edgartown, MA on Martha's Vineyard provided the ideal place to pursue this mutual pastime. Both were active members of the Edgartown Yacht Club (EYC), and Mrs. Cook served as the Secretary of the Club for nine years. Mrs. Cook also attended celestial navigation courses at the Hayden Planetarium and became a celestial navigator, a vital talent to assist on the couple's frequent long voyages abroad.
Mr. Cook passed away in 1983. In his memory, his wife hosted an annual cookout at her Edgartown home to welcome Academy sailors from the Navy, Coast Guard, and Maritime who competed in the in the annual 'Round-the-Island ('RTI) Race at the EYC. She also created the Hobart A.H. Cook Trophy at the EYC, which is awarded to the Academy sailing yacht with the best corrected time for the 'RTI Race.
After Mr. Cook's death, she took over management of the family cattle ranch in Montana, where she enjoyed many summers horseback riding with her family.
Once more, following in her mother's footsteps. Mrs. Cook enthusiastically took up painting, from canvases to furniture. She attended the Isabel O'Neil School of Art of the Painted Finish in New York City. She became an instructor there, and she taught art courses at the Round Hill Community Church. Mrs. Cook became well-known for her skill in creating magnificent Sailor's Valentines, artistically arranged tiny seashells that form geometric designs and messages within an octagonal wooden frame.
Mrs. Cook's eldest child, Marian Cummings Minot, known as Gil, passed away from cancer in 1986. Mrs. Cook is survived by her son, Winthrop Gardner Minot, and his wife, Marilyn, of Cohasset, MA. She is also survived by her three beloved granddaughters, Hilary Russell Minot of Boston, MA; Amory Minot Hollis of New York, NY; and Constance Gardner Minot of New York, NY; and their mother, Gale Winslow Minot of Newton, MA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Greenwich Garden Club Honorary Members Scholarship Fund (Greenwich Garden Club., P.O. Box 4896, Greenwich, CT, 06831) or the Greenwich Land Trust (370 Round Hill Rd, Greenwich, CT 06831).
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 19, 2020