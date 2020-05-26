Morley David Kahn
Morley David Kahn, 90, of Greenwich, CT, died May 17, 2020 at The Greens of Greenwich. Born September 24, 1929, in Wilmette, Illinois, he was the son of Goldie and Nat Kahn.
He attended MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, graduating in 1951 with a degree in chemical engineering. After two-years in the U.S. Army, he entered the Harvard Business School, class of 1958.
In 1965, he married Yvette Greifer, daughter of Pauline and Fred Greifer of Providence, R.I.
In keeping with his love of music, his first jobs were in sales and marketing for stereo component manufacturers H.H. Scott and Dynaco. In 1971, when working as U.S. manager for Dolby Laboratories based in New York City, the family moved to Greenwich.
He became a partner of Component Marketing, Inc., sales representatives in the greater New York area for stereo component manufacturers in 1977. With the advent of the personal computer, he co-founded Computer Marketing Group, the metro-New York salesforce for Apple Computer.
One of his greatest sources of professional satisfaction was partnering with his son, Adam, in selling extended computer warranties. Upon his retirement, he became a mortgage broker for Strategy Mortgage in Greenwich, CT.
For several years, he served as treasurer of Jewish Family Services of Greenwich. In 2007, he became a founding member and first treasurer of At Home in Greenwich. Along with his wife, he was a founding member of Chavurah Dvray Torah, led by Rabbi Mark Golub.
He leaves behind his wife Yvette, sons Adam (Andrea) and Ben (Emily), and grandchildren Yaakov Meir, Basya, Tzivia, Ethan, Isaac and Evelyn, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother Richard and sister Carol.
He will always be remembered for his love of family, keen mind, kindness, optimistic nature and love of chocolate.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or an organization of one's choice.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 26, 2020.