Nancy Pechar Toombs
Nancy Pechar Toombs, age 74, passed away in Manhattan after a brief illness on January 23, 2020. Nancy was born on April 29, 1945 to the late Evelyn (Gabris) and William Pechar.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death in 1993 by her loving husband Robert Toombs, an officer in the U.S. Navy, a veteran of the Vietnam War and an NBC Correspondent.
Nancy attended Greenwich Public Schools and graduated from Greenwich High School with the class of 1962. She then attended Skidmore College, graduating in 1966, followed by a longtime career in publishing at Money Inc. working on People and Money magazines. In her retirement, Nancy earned her law degree at New York Law School and passed both the Connecticut and New York Bar. In her spare time Nancy's love of the U.S. Navy brought her to become a volunteer at The Intrepid Museum.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Susan Pechar; brother-in-law, Hugh Anderson, of Fairfield, CT; her aunt, Doris Gabris, and many loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to The Intrepid Museum Foundation, Office of Institutional Advancement, One Intrepid Square, 12th Ave. and West 46th St., New York, NY 10036 or online at https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/donate.
A graveside service followed by the interment will be held on the morning of Tuesday, January 28th at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church Cemetery in Old Greenwich, CT.
The arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, www.cognetta.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 26, 2020