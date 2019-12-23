|
Necdet F. Ergul
Necdet F. Ergul, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. He was 96.
Born in Istanbul, Turkey, he was the son of Necmiye and Necmettin Ergul. Necmiye was a lady in the court of Sultan Abdul Hamid II, but left Topkapi Palace to marry Necmettin Ergul, a military doctor and Director of the Konya Military Hospital after WW1. Ned grew up running and playing "Olympic games" with friends on the hills of Rumeli Hisar, overlooking the Bosphorus. These playtime games turned into national track and field competitions, leading to numerous championships and many medals.
Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science from Roberts College of Istanbul, and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, Ned founded Microphase Corporation, where he designed and developed state-of-the-art RF and microwave components and subsystems for Defense and Aerospace markets. Microphase is an award-winning corporation with very talented people, and was his second family- his home away from home. He became an avid sailor later in life, cruising on his loved yawl, the Savaronna.
He was not only brilliant, but the kindest, most generous person. A true gentleman. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his two daughters, Berrin Snyder and Eda Peterson, and his five grandchildren, Brooks Snyder, Carsen Snyder, Brittany Snyder, Randy Peterson, and Melanie Peterson. He was predeceased by his sister, Saadet Ergul, and his beautiful wife of 61 years, Gonul Ergul.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Saturday, December 28th from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT. The interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 24, 2019