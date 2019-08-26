|
|
Nellie Davis Hupal
Nellie Davis Hupal passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in Greenwich to the late Peter and Pauline Davis. She graduated from Greenwich High School in 1942. Her first job was with the War Department in The Pentagon. She, then, worked for the Navy Department Bureau of Ships in Washington, D.C. After returning to Greenwich, she worked for several businesses in Town including Fawcett Publications (later CBS), DMS and The Willard & Shullman Group. She is survived by her loving daughter, Jo-Ann Hupal, her brother, Raymond Davis and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Pauline ("Polly"), sisters Helen Stone, Ruth Balcerak and Anna Nugent and brother, Benjamin Davis. Nellie was known for her baking talents, always bringing in baked goods for her coworkers and baking up a storm for her family. She loved poetry, and, in her later years, charmed people with her ability to recite lengthy poems learned during her school years. She was devoted to her family, loved people and was kind to everyone - a true example of someone who made the world a better place. Much gratitude is extended to the following people who surrounded Nellie with love, kindness, joy and support in her last years: Nathaniel Witherell's Amelita Angrand, Carmen Wilczewski, Tim Gullberg, Sandie Heath and Mike Rinaldi. Also, for their ongoing support and dedication, thank-you to Marcie Husband, Laurel and Mike Hupal and Rose Astrenom. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3-7 pm at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT 06830. Interment will be private.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 27, 2019