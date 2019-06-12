Nicholas V. Lagronegro

April 24, 1924 - June 11, 2019Nicholas Lagronegro, a longtime Greenwich resident and Port Chester native, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11th surrounded by loving family. He was 95. Born April 24, 1924 to Leonard and Rosemarie Lagronegro. Nick was a diehard Yankees fan and also loved watching college basketball and football. He was also a proud member of the Improved Order of Red Men, and a devout parishioner of St. Roch's Church. Some of Nick's other joys in life were country music, western movies, playing the lotto, visiting Mohegan Sun, reading the Greenwich Time and Daily News every day, as well as his sweets. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nick was predeceased by his beloved wife Viola. He is survived by his cherished daughter Diane Dmuchowski (Kye); his loving grandchildren Scott (Renee), Jason, Jill Gamble (Dave), and Bryan; and great-grandchildren Kate, Scarlett, Charlie, Violet and Wynne. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Nick was predeceased by his dear siblings Angelo, Lawrence and Dominick Lagronegro, Mae Zanno, Rose Parks, Mary Rinello and half-brothers Dominick and Angelo Summa. To honor his life, friends and family will gather Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at COXE AND GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Roch's Church. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.