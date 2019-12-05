|
Nicholas A. Pankosky
Nicholas A. Pankosky, of Micco, FL passed away with his beloved wife, Elsie Johnson Pankosky, at his side Nov. 26, 2019, after an 8 year battle with cancer. He was born in Greenwich, CT in 1938 and moved to Florida in 1995. He was in the 1956 class of GHS and served in the US Marine Corp. Interment will be at a future date in Greenwich, CT. Family requests that donations be made in Nick's memory to Hospice of St. Francis, 6905 N. Wickham Rd., Suite 403, Melbourne, FL 32940.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 8, 2019