Nickolas Monick, Sr.

Jan 07,1932 - Apr 30,2019Nickolas Monick, Sr. of Greenwich passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was 87 years old. Mr. Monick was well known as a home builder and developer in Greenwich and Westchester County. He attended local schools and served in the army during the Korean Conflict. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary "Dolly" Monick (nee Mallamo), cherished father of Anne Camillo (Dean), Michael Monick (Geri), Donna Monick, Nick Monick Jr. (Jeanette), David Monick and Teri Corbo. Nick was the devoted grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 4 and was predeceased by brothers Dominic, Martin and Anthony. To honor his life friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich where a prayer service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery.