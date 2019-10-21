|
Nicola "Nick" Pelle
Nicola "Nick" Pelle age 59 of Greenwich, beloved husband to Deanna Finocchio Pelle, was called home on October 16, 2019. Nick was born in Reggio di Calabria on April 10, 1960 to Bruno Pelle and Maria Elizabeth Zappia.
He is survived by his wife Deanna, three daughters whom he loved very much, Elizabeth Lavin (Ramon), Nicole, and Sofia as well as his three furry companions Daisy, Stella and Louie. He is also survived by his mother Maria, brother Salvatore (Lisa), father-in-law Douglas Finocchio, brother-in-law Douglas Finocchio, Jr. (Jill) and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in both the United States and Italy.
He immigrated from Italy to the U.S. in 1976 and soon after brought his parents and brother back to settle in Norwalk, CT. He then began working for Shoreline Pools for over 25 years and his most recent employment was with O&G Industries where he contributed to many projects and dedicated his hard work to build the Sono Collection Mall in Norwalk. He was also a member of Local 146.
Nick was a hardworking man as well as a loving family man. Playing cards with his children, restoring his 1989 Corvette, and playing the accordion were just a few of his favorite things. In his spare time, you could find Nick in the Amish country of Pennsylvania where he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his friends.
He was predeceased by his father Bruno, his brother Giuseppe, and his mother-in-law Rosalie Finocchio.
He was a member of Harvest Time Church in Greenwich, CT where the service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center https://giving.mskcc.org/
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
P.O. Box 5028
Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028
The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who cared for him during this difficult time.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 23, 2019