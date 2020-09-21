Nina Cocchi
Oct. 23, 1942-Sept. 20, 2020 Nina (Sanzone) Cocchi, age 77 of Riverside, CT, died Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Nina is remembered by her family and friends as being a caring and unyielding spirit that enriched the life of everybody within her orbit.
A consummate giver, there was never a guest that did not feel welcomed, a birthday that went forgotten, or a ship that – no matter how stormy the seas or how broken the hull – could not find a safe harbor in her presence.
Nina bravely fought the debilitating effects of a respiratory illness over the last 25 years of her life.
She has shed her mortal pains and ascended to a better place.
For both her life – a glorious gift to all who knew her – and for her quick passing, her family is grateful.
Nina was born in Brooklyn on October 23, 1942, the daughter of Amadeo and Lillie Sanzone.
She was a graduate of Richmond Hill School (1960), with degrees in Art Education from Pratt Institute (BS, 1964) and the College of New Rochelle (MA, 1980).
A former art teacher and floral designer, she was most recently known as a contributing artist to the Art Society of Old Greenwich for her award-winning and meticulously created torn-paper relief landscape collages.
Nina was a devoted wife of Anthony Cocchi for 56 years. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their spouses, and her five grandchildren: Andrea Conte, husband Louis Conte, and children Thomas, Samuel and Louis; Peter Cocchi, wife Hope Cocchi, and children Christopher and Matthew; and Mike Cocchi and wife Zorayda Cocchi. She is also survived by her sister Diana Sanzone and partner Eddie Negron; brother Simon Reina and wife Marilyn Reina, and many nieces and nephews.
Nina's family will receive relatives and friends, and online condolences, at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, CT, 203-869-5968 on Thursday, September 24th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 25th at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Greenwich (stc-sta.org
), with a remote broadcast for those unable to attend in person. https://events.locallive.tv/events/40053
All attendees are asked to please wear masks as per CT Department of Health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; www.nationalautismassociation.org
. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com