Noell S. Gioffre


1939 - 2019
Noell S. Gioffre Obituary
Noell S. Gioffre
Dec 22,1939 - Nov 13, 2019Noell Virginia Sheehan Gioffre passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on November 13, 2019 at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut. She was born on December 22, 1939 in Port Chester, New York to the late Lillian Martin Sheehan and Francis Sheehan. Noell was the younger sister of Lawrence Sheehan. She graduated from Port Chester High School in 1956 and went on to study at nursing school. Noell defined selfless love to everyone she met. She had a unique ability to bring joy to all she encountered. Noell's greatest joy in life was her family. Noell was the cherished wife of her beloved husband of 58 years, Anthony B. Gioffre Jr. She is survived also by her four children, Anthony F. Gioffre (Angie), Wayne Gioffre (Lisa), Ken Gioffre (Monet), and Gina Gioffre Laufenberg (Neil). "Nana" was a devoted grandmother to Kyle, Gage, Paul, Henry, Emma, Anthony, Ryan, and Joseph. Her family will always treasure a lifetime of her love, spirit, and laughter – including summers in Avalon, Easter egg hunts, exceedingly generous cooking at all hours, spontaneous singing of so many songs, her uncanny winning hands of poker. The family is grateful for the support, care, and compassion of the doctors – especially Dr. Dickerman Hollister – care providers, and loving friends who shared in Noell's exemplary life. To honor her life, family and friends will gather to pay their respects 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17 at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Greenwich at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 16, 2019
