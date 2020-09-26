1/
Nora F. DeMilia
1921 - 2020
Nora Florence DeMilia (98) December 16, 1921 - September 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Greenwich, Nora was the ninth out of 10 children, born on December 16, 1921 to Lawrence and Mary (Perna) D'Andrea. Nora attended Greenwich Schools and graduated from Greenwich High School at the top of her class in June 1939. Nora was a member of the Honor Society all four years at Greenwich High School and a member of the newly formed Commerce Club in her Senior year.
Nora was the last survivor of two amazing parents and nine siblings. This incredible family celebrated all the holidays together, whether it be the 4th of July picnic, where everyone brought something to a cookout that often started with coffee and donuts and lasted 2 days, or Christmas Eve where everyone gathered at Grandma D'Andrea's house after dinner.
Nora was a voracious reader and loved crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She completed countless jigsaw puzzles with her husband, children and grandchildren for many years on their dining room table. She, of course, loved watching Lawrence Welk and a multitude of game shows that challenged her knowledge.
Her children and grandchildren will hold the memory of making Christmas cookies and Easter bread with her and continue to carry these traditions forward.
Nora was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. DeMilia, both her parents and all of her siblings: William Andrea, Sr., Louise Ponziani, Catherine Cavaliere, Emma Allegrini, Angelina Sarni, Louis D'Andrea, Carmela D'Andrea, Charles D'Andrea and Joseph D'Andrea. She is survived by her four children, Anne N. Reasoner (husband Carlton), Patricia A. DeMilia, Anthony C. DeMilia (wife Lori) and Marie E. Toledo (husband Frank). She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Anthony DeMilia, Nora (Reasoner) Jack (husband Christopher), Steven DeMilia and Nicholas Toledo as well as many nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside Avenue, Riverside. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in Greenwich Time on Sep. 26, 2020.
