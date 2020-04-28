|
Norma Carlson
Norma Mary Hubert Carlson of Cos Cob, CT passed away from COVID-19 on April 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Born on December 22, 1928 in Montreal, Canada to Alfred Hubert and Pearl McKerness, she met her husband, the late John (Jack) Carlson of Cos Cob, at Chez Maurice Danceland in Montreal. They were happily married for 63 years. She worked as a bookkeeper at Aero-Nautical Boats and Rings End, and volunteered with the Red Cross. She loved to sew, bowl, ice skate, travel, and spend time with family. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Her parents, Alfred and Pearl, a daughter Susan Agnes, and her siblings, Clara Kane, Pearl Hubert, James Hubert, Gertrude Turchin, Florence Garvey, and Marie Anne Brunone, preceded Norma in death. She is survived by her 5 children: Thomas (Susan) Carlson, Christine (Christopher-deceased) Doney, Robert (Barbara Urso) Carlson, Mary (Thomas) Waicul, and Eileen (John) Sierra. Her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren brought her joy. Norma was loved deeply and will be dearly missed. A special thank you to the staff at Brightview on New Canaan. Burial is private; a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the or Norwalk Hospital.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020