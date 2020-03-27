GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Guilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Guilbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Guilbert Obituary
Norman J. Guilbert Sr.
Norman Joseph Guilbert Sr., age 90, formerly of Greenwich, husband of the Late Florence Wanko Guilbert, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford, Mr. Guilbert was a Greenwich resident for nearly all of his life. He graduated from Stamford High School, "Class of 1947" and then went on to serve his country for the United States Navy, post WWI aboard the USS George. He later had worked as an electrician for the Pitney Bowes Corporation for many years until his retirement. After retirement, he lived a simple life, was an avid collector of First Day Covers, recording various documentaries as well as saving many other odds and ends to be repaired at a later date. He is survived by his son, Fr. Norman Guilbert of Danbury, a daughter, Virginia (Ginger) Gagliardo, a grandson Brett Gagliardo as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to conditions beyond control, all funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To Sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -