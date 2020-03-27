|
Norman J. Guilbert Sr.
Norman Joseph Guilbert Sr., age 90, formerly of Greenwich, husband of the Late Florence Wanko Guilbert, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born and raised in Stamford, Mr. Guilbert was a Greenwich resident for nearly all of his life. He graduated from Stamford High School, "Class of 1947" and then went on to serve his country for the United States Navy, post WWI aboard the USS George. He later had worked as an electrician for the Pitney Bowes Corporation for many years until his retirement. After retirement, he lived a simple life, was an avid collector of First Day Covers, recording various documentaries as well as saving many other odds and ends to be repaired at a later date. He is survived by his son, Fr. Norman Guilbert of Danbury, a daughter, Virginia (Ginger) Gagliardo, a grandson Brett Gagliardo as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to conditions beyond control, all funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To Sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 28, 2020