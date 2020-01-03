|
Otis Lester Smith
Otis Lester Smith of Bridgeport, CT died in his home surrounded by his family and friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
He was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a Army Veteran who was Honorably Discharge. For more than two decades, he worked at Capital Records Distribution Center in Stamford, CT before retiring from the Stamford Highway Department in 2011.
Otis was born to Lester and Lee Berta Smith on November 23, 1937 in Rison, AR, then raised in Greenwich, CT. He had a passion for drawing, cooking, building models and long rides on his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Smith, his children and grandchildren, by his siblings Eddie Mae Latta, Curtis Smith and Titus Smith and preceded by his sister Jean Smith Garner and son Scott Smith.
Otis had a kind and spiritual heart with a great sense of humor. All that knew him, loved and respected him. He will truly be missed.
Wake services will be private for family only. Memorial Service to be planned for a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 4, 2020