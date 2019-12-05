|
Pamela C. Muzoleski
Pamela C. Muzoleski (née Christophersen) died peacefully on November 28, 2019 in Catskill, NY at the age of 72.
Born on November 4, 1947 in Greenwich, CT to Walter and Geraldine Christophersen, she was a graduate of Greenwich High School, class of 1966. She went on to work at Greenwich Hospital and eventually spent her career as an Executive Secretary at Chesebrough Ponds.
Her love of the outdoors and gardening eventually led her to move to the Catskills, where she continued to work until she retired in November, 2012. She spent her free time tending to her numerous gardens and singing in the church choir at St. Patrick's. She would also make frequent trips back to Greenwich to visit family.
Before her brief illness, she was thrilled to have taken a trip with her sister, Karen, to their father's homestead in Norway to visit with relatives.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, David A. Muzoleski of Catskill, NY; mother, Geraldine Christophersen, of Riverside, CT; predeceased by her father, Walter Christophersen; son, Kevin Gillespie (Heather Dennis) and grandchildren Skye and Summit Gillespie of Cos Cob, CT; daughter, Kara Gillespie and granddaughter Dayton Berry of Riverside, CT; sisters, Karen Mueller of Guilford, CT and Byrdeen Nota of Boise, ID as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and their children. She will always and forever be in our hearts.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on December 21, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 8, 2019