Pamela Marr More
Pamela Marr More, 92, of Greenwich, Connecticut, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-five years, Douglas McLochlan More, her daughters, Robin Eddy and Alison Davies, their husbands, John and Peter, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Devoted to family, a gifted writer and a gracious friend to many, Pamela's wit, loyalty, elegance and deep kindness are cherished, and missed dearly.
A quiet family ceremony is planned.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 16, 2019