Pamela More


1927 - 2019
Pamela More Obituary
Pamela Marr More
Pamela Marr More, 92, of Greenwich, Connecticut, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-five years, Douglas McLochlan More, her daughters, Robin Eddy and Alison Davies, their husbands, John and Peter, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Devoted to family, a gifted writer and a gracious friend to many, Pamela's wit, loyalty, elegance and deep kindness are cherished, and missed dearly.
A quiet family ceremony is planned.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 22, 2019
