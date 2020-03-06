|
|
Pamela Ann Schaffner
Pamela Ann Schaffner, a longtime Greenwich native, passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 8th, 1940 to Robert and Rose Demar of Greenwich, she graduated St. Mary High School as a member of their first graduating class. In 1958 after meeting on a blind date, she married Robert "Bobby" Schaffner. Pam and Bobby had four children that they joyfully raised in the home her father built for her in Cos Cob. Pam was quiet, selfless, and fiercely resilient. Her family was everything to her and she hosted many laughter filled days with both friends and family at her home. One of her absolute favorite things to do was to plan the annual family vacation to Walt Disney World often taking many friends along for these memorable trips.
While raising her four children, Pam returned to work as a driver for ARC of Greenwich. She later became the first executive director of TAG (the Transportation Association of Greenwich). Having a daughter with disabilities, she recognized the need for specialized transportation in town. Pam dedicated many years to TAG before retirement. After 77 years residing in Greenwich, CT, she relocated with two of her daughters to Micco, FL in 2018.
Pam was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Bobby Schaffner. She is survived by her four children: Kelly, Suzanne Johnson (Eric), Christopher, Robin Prokopczyk (Matt), and five grandchildren: Kaitlin Barber (Matt), Hayden Johnson, Alex, Parker, and Aaron Prokopczyk.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: TAG, 13 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT 06878, www.ridetag.org. Memorial services and a celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 9, 2020