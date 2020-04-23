|
|
Pamela Spalthoff Henderson
Pamela Spalthoff Henderson, 66, passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2020 at her home in Stamford, CT surrounded by her loving family. Known to most as Pamm, she was born on October 16, 1953 in Bronxville, NY. She grew up in Riverside, CT and attended Rollins College, earning her degree in elementary education. She spent most of her life teaching, most recently at Greenwich Catholic School. Pamm married Jeffrey Henderson in 1977 and they went on to have four daughters.
She will forever be remembered by her daughters Alyssa Morrison (Michael), Jacquelyn Ingham (Randy), Samantha McCarthy (Tom) and Andrea Henderson along with longtime companion Paul Racho. Pamm will also be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren Haleigh, Kathryn, Colin, Ryan, Grayson, Declan, and Brendan, by her sisters Kim Hug (Dick) and Jill Salstrand (Duane), and numerous extended family and dear friends.
Pamm was predeceased by her husband Jeff Henderson in 1993, her parents Roy and Lucille Spalthoff of Savannah, GA, and her in-laws Frank and Elizabeth "Bette" Henderson of Old Greenwich, CT.
A celebration of life to honor Pamm will be held at a future date when family and friends can gather together to share their love. Pamm will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Constellation Health Services: Hospice Care in Norwalk, CT. Please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com to leave a personal message for the family.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 24, 2020