Pasquale F. Gatto

May 5, 1921-July 10, 2019Pasquale Gatto, of Greenwich, CT was called to the Lord Wednesday, July 10th, surrounded by his family. He was 98. Pasquale was among those bravest who answered the call to duty in WWII. He was the epitome of the Greatest Generation. He was born in Greenwich on May 5, 1921 to Francesco and Josephine (nee Lupo) Gatto. He was a graduate of Hamilton Ave. and Greenwich High School '39. He served with the 1st Army during WWII as anti-aircraft gunnery corporal and with B, 639 Anti- Aircraft Battery Batallion. He was awarded 4 battle stars fighting in the Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes Forest, witnessed the fall of the Ludendorff Bridge at Remagen, and served as an MP during the occupation of Berlin. He was a decorated combat veteran most proud of his Victory Medals: Europe African-Middle East and American Campaign. After a distinguished military career, he returned home and worked for the United States Post Office for 42 years. It was there he met his beloved wife Alma (nee Tackman). She predeceased him in 1969. Pasquale never stopped serving his community. He served St. Roch's church in many capacities including altar boy, lectern, usher for over 40 years, president of the St. Roch's Men's Club, and regularly volunteered at the St. Roch feast. A loving father, Pasquale is survived by his children, Frank (wife Cynthia) Gatto and Carolyn (husband Kevin) O'Neall. He was also the devoted grandfather of Frank, Matthew, Katie and Kelley and recently the great-grandfather of Nika Gatto. To honor his life, family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on July 15th 10 a.m., St. Roch's R.C. Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to St. Roch's R.C. Church. For more information or to place an online condolence; www.coxeandgraziano.com Published in Greenwich Time on July 12, 2019