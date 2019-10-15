|
|
Pasquale Spezzano
April 24, 1964 - October 12, 2019Pasquale "Pat" Spezzano, of Greenwich, sadly passed away on October 12, 2019. He was 55. Pasquale was born April 24, 1964, to Michael Jr. and Loretta (Testa) Spezzano. He enjoyed an illustrious career in the fashion world. He was a stylist in the industry and a designer of both apparel and textile. Pasquale was educated at the finest institutions including, Tobe Coburn School for Fashion Careers and The Fashion Institute of Technology. Pasquale began his career as a designer for the Andre Oliver Menswear Collection. He was a designer of other menswear, sportswear and private label brands before becoming design director for the Ron Chereskin Studio. Pasquale's other professional accolades included head designer for the Kenneth Cole Collection, Flight 001 in NYC, and the MJC Corp. in San Francisco. He worked as a freelance stylist as well for Pottery Barn, Walden Owen Publishing, Iiridio/RR Donnelly and he contributed his talents for the cover story featuring Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for Outside's "GO" Magazine. Throughout the years his work was featured in leading fashion magazines, catalogs and books. He also won accolades as the Winner for Best Costume/Equity for his costume designs for Michael Jackson Production "Sisterella" the Musical. He served as Wardrobe Designer for MGM Industries starring Debbie Reynolds and Wardrobe Assistant for Mitzi Gaynor's road tour. In addition, he was the Wardrobe Supervisor for the MGM movie, "That's Entertainment 3". Pasquale shared his knowledge in an academic capacity, having been a Professor of Textiles at the University of San Francisco. Pasquale was an Elite Associate Member and Costume Designer of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco. Aside from his professional interests, Pasquale had many other loves. He enjoyed swimming, kayaking, sewing, reading, dancing, spending time at the beach along with playing board games and cards. He had a deep love of animals and is fondly remembered as a history buff. Above all, he enjoyed time with his family. Pasquale leaves behind his cherished parents, Michael and Loretta, his loving siblings, Shayne Muller (Ken), Michael Spezzano III (Liz), and Bettina Grabowski (Mark). He is also survived by loving nephews Michael (Jackie) and Scott (Monica) Spezzano, and Jason Grabowski (Christina) and nieces Erica Sabatino (Jonathan), Jessica Grabowski (Adam), Shelby (Ben) Greger and great nieces Nola and Mia Delcourt, Lily and Becca Spezzano, Hadley and Remy Greger and great-nephew Owen Spezzano, all whom adored him. Family and friends will gather in Pasquale's memory on Friday 5-9 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, 203-869-5968. A mass will be held Saturday 12noon at St. Catherine of Siena in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charities that meant the most to Pasquale; The St. Catherine's Players https://www.stcath.org/ Greenwich Department of Human Services https://www.greenwichct.gov/538/Human-Services Me Undies Project https://www.meundies.com/true-colors-fund and ECAD Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities https://www. www.ecad1.org For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 16, 2019