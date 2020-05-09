Patricia "Pat" Zumbo Ellis
Patricia "Pat" Zumbo Ellis departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1929 in Greenwich, Connecticut where she spent her life devoted to her family. Pat spent her career at the Greenwich Library, where she passionately served the Town of Greenwich for more than 30 years in support of her love of reading and education. The full obituary can be found here: https://claytonfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/3766/Patricia-Ellis/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in Greenwich Time on May 9, 2020.