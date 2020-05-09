Pat Ellis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pat's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Zumbo Ellis
Patricia "Pat" Zumbo Ellis departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1929 in Greenwich, Connecticut where she spent her life devoted to her family. Pat spent her career at the Greenwich Library, where she passionately served the Town of Greenwich for more than 30 years in support of her love of reading and education. The full obituary can be found here: https://claytonfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/3766/Patricia-Ellis/obituary.html#tribute-start

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved