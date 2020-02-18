|
Patricia A. Finn
Patricia Ann Murray Finn, 90, of Osterville and Greenwich, CT, passed away at Mill Hill Residence on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was the beloved husband of John F.X. Finn, Jr. who passed away in 1980.
Born on Oct 2, 1929, Patricia was the daughter of Pat and Kay Murray of Greenwich, CT and Osterville, MA. Patricia attended high school at Greenwich High School, Greenwich, CT, Sacred Heart Academy, Stamford, CT. She graduated from Barnstable High School in 1950 and graduated from College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ.
She is survived by her stepchildren John, Tom, Kevin, Kathleen and James. Other family includes Donald G. Neafsey, Paulette L. Neafsey and children Dan, Justin, Jesse and Erica.
Services for Patricia are being held on Friday Feb 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 76 Wianno Ave., Osterville, MA. Graveside service to follow at Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit, MA. There will be no visiting hours. All family and friends are welcome to attend services.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 19, 2020