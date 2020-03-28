|
|
Patricia A. Flanagan
Patricia Ann Martella Flanagan (Pam) passed away on March 24, 2020 after a short illness in Greenwich, CT.
Born March 21, 1929 in Port Chester, NY to Austin Martella and Florence Murray Martella,
Pam attended Park Avenue School in Port Chester, Good Counsel Academy White Plains, NY and graduated from Port Chester High School class of '47.
Pam then attended Wood Secretarial School in New York City. Pam worked at Electrolux in Greenwich.
Pam was predeceased by her husband Patrick J Flanagan and her brother Robert A. Martella and is survived by her three children, Deborah Kline of Greenwich, CT, Terrence Flanagan (Felice) of Trumbull, CT and Linda Buckheit (Douglas) of Milford, CT.
Pam is also survived by her five grandchildren, Robert Husted, Jeffrey Husted, Elizabeth Buckheit, Dr. Douglas Buckheit Jr. and Katharine Buckheit along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pam was a twenty five year volunteer with the Greenwich Hospital Thrift Shop with more than 10,000 hours volunteered and was an avid reader with a vast collection of books and movies.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and was adored by her children and grandchildren.
We take great comfort in knowing she will be reunited in heaven with our father whom she dearly missed.
A private graveside service is scheduled for April 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rye Brook, NY.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions may be made to The and .
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 29, 2020