Patricia A. Friedmann
Patricia Archdeacon Friedmann, resident of Old Greenwich, CT went home to God on March 16, 2020. She was, "you don't ask a lady her age!" years old. Born in 1933 in Patchogue, LI, NY to John & Agatha Archdeacon, but ultimately raised by John & stepmother, Gladys Archdeacon. She grew up in Stony Brook, LI, taking care of chickens, goats & her horse, Nipper. She was proud to go to a 4 room schoolhouse, graduating from Port Jefferson HS, and earning a degree in Art from Farmingdale College. She was then employed in NYC at Alexanders Dept. store as a window designer.
In 1955 she married Hugh Christian Friedmann & they started their life together as Hugh served in the Air Force. They lived in Levittown, LI for 5 years but settled in Old Greenwich, CT for 55 years. While in OG, she loved being a homemaker & mother raising her two children & 2 Brittany Spaniels. She was a lifelong member of St. Savior's Episcopal Church, working on the Altar Guild & flower committee. Besides being a wife/mother, she considered it her most important work. Being an avid tennis player, she played into her 70s with 3 OG tennis leagues. One of her favorite spots was Rocky Point Club for sun & swimming in her "beloved" LI Sound. She also loved her Village & became a daily fixture walking there & supporting the shopkeepers. Patty, or Pat as she was known, was a very artistic & creative person. She loved floral arranging, drawing, listening to opera, writing poetry, & for decades, family & friends were surprised by her original Christmas cards. She'll be remembered for her unique personality & eclectic style of fashion and decor.
She is survived by Teal & Rick King, John & Sue Friedmann, Alexander & Olivia King, Joan & Elie Saade, Mary Archdeacon, 6 nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by Hugh Friedmann, John, Gladys & Donald Archdeacon, and Joel LaFemina.
Due to the Coronavirus, there were no calling hours. Burial was at Putnam Cemetery, Greenwich, CT.
