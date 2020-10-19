Patricia A Leibfried

Patricia Ann Leibfried passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, 37 days after her husband Warren died, at the age of 84. They had a long-lasting marriage of 63 years together. One could say that they knew each other's thoughts. She was the listener and he was the talker.

Pat grew up in Philadelphia, PA with an older sister and brother. Her father and older brother were both Dentists. After completing junior college, Pat married Warren at the young age of 21. After a brief Honeymoon on Cape Cod, she followed him to California to support him in completing his MBA at Stanford. After spending time living in the Silicon Valley area, they moved to the East Coast and ultimately settled in Greenwich, CT where she and Warren happily lived for 34 years. Pat enjoyed working at various retail stores, volunteering for the Greenwich Garden Club and always trying to help others when possible.

Some of her fondest memories were vacationing at Point O' Woods Fire Island and traveling with Warren to various parts of the world including China, Africa, Egypt and Russia. Equally important was seeing her children get married and celebrating many birthdays and holidays with her 6 grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne, and son, Paul.



