Patricia Ann Reaves
Patricia Ann Reaves passed away suddenly on July 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents and brother.
She graduated from Mary Institute in St. Louis, and attended Vassar College and Washington University. She was a duchess in the Tyler, Texas Annual Rose Festival and a Maid of Honor in the Veiled Prophet Ball in St. Louis.
She grew up in St. Louis and lived there until being transferred in 1978 to Associated Dry Goods in NY where she was a pension plan administrator. She later became Executive Director of Volunteers at Nathaniel Witherell.
Ms. Reaves was the Director of the Christ Church Altar Guild and she was on the Vestry. She was also a curator at the Flinn Gallery and active with the English Speaking Union. At Indian Harbor Yacht Club, she was a member of the bowling team and served on the race committee for the Sunfish sailors.
Funeral services will be held in the Oak Grove Mausoleum in St. Louis. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich in September. Remembrances may be sent to The Flower Fund of the Altar Guild of Christ Church Greenwich, 254 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, Connecticut.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 4, 2019