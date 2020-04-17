|
Patricia Dominice
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Patricia Dominice on March 17th, 2020. Patty was born on June 17th, 1966 in New Britain, Connecticut to Jack and Mariane (Hlavati) Dominice. Patty spent most of her early years in Greenwich, Connecticut graduating from Greenwich High School and then moving on to Stamford where she raised her two daughters. Patty loved to spend her free time at the beach and enjoyed being outdoors. She had a profound love for animals and drawing and will forever be remembered for her contagious smile and outgoing attitude. Patty spent her last year enjoying the sun and building new friendships in Port Orange, Florida. She was predeceased by her father Jack Dominice and is survived by her mother Mariane, daughters Alyssa McGuiness and Megan McGuiness both of Greenwich, and her brothers John Dominice and wife Mary Jane Stevens of Brookhaven, New York and Robert and Maria Mattiello-Dominice of Stratford, Connecticut; as well as her two aunts and seven cousins. A memorial service will be held in Greenwich, Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's memory can be made to a . Condolences may be sent to www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 19, 2020