Patricia Englert

Patricia Mary Englert, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed peacefully on October 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in the Bronx, New York on January 18, 1925, the eldest daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Glynn) Crowley. Patricia's insatiable curiosity and love of learning led her to graduate from Cathedral High School and Hunter College at the top of her class. She pursued her talents in the corporate world, working for Bache & Company and as assistant to the editor of Hearst Corporation. She later worked many years for the Greenwich Department of Social Services. On May 20, 1950, Patricia married the love of her life—the late Walter J. Englert Sr. For 55 years the two built a beautiful life together— one that was ever-grounded in the values of faith, family and love. Patricia and Walter were sure to pass these precious values down to their six beloved children. A deeply devoted mother, Patricia's children were the center of her world. She was often volunteering at school events, cheering them on from the sidelines, or leading a local Brownie troop.

Patricia was a devout Catholic, a loyal parishioner of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church and a regular volunteer with Neighbor to Neighbor.

The daughter of Irish immigrants, Patricia was particularly proud of her Irish heritage. A fresh piece of Irish soda bread, and a warm cup of tea would never fail to bring a smile to her face. The highlight of her later years was a trip back to her mother's homestead in Loughglynn, County Roscommon, Ireland with her sister, daughters and granddaughter, where she reunited with over one-hundred long-missed relatives. On any given day, one would be hard-pressed to find Patricia without a book, manuscript or magazine in her hand. And her love of words did not stop there. A prolific and talented writer, Patricia would often share her works with family and friends, always leaving everyone in awe of her beautiful prose, creative mind, and sharp wit. In 2016 she moved to The Hill House where she was surrounded by new and special friends. It was here that she discovered a passion for painting and got much joy from presenting her works in art shows and then bestowing her masterpieces to those she loved dearly. Patricia was generous, compassionate, kind and ever committed to enriching the lives of her family and friends through warm hugs, witty stories and belly laughs. She will be greatly missed, but her spirit will undoubtedly live on through her loved ones.

She is survived by her six devoted children Mary Ellen Tufts, Eileen T. Teufel, Walter J. Englert., Jr., Barbara E. Cafero, Joan P. Eaton and Jean E. Arcoite; her cherished sons-in-law Robert J. Teufel, Jr., Lawrence F. Cafero, Jr. and Warren E. Eaton; and her beloved grandchildren—of whom she was infinitely proud—Michael E. Tufts, Benjamin E. Tufts (Erin), Jacqueline A. Cafaro (Carl), Christopher L. Cafero, Nicholas J. Cafero, Erin E. Arcoite, Robert J. Arcoite, Brigitte E. Arcoite, and great-grandson Carmelo L. Cafaro.

She is also survived by her adoring brothers Thomas Crowley and Patrick Crowley, her sister-in-law, Marie Crowley, and her sister and best friend, Dorothy Nelson. In addition to her husband and parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister Mary Krueger. Visitation will be at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT on Tuesday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT. The family respectively requests that masks are worn and that social distancing be observed throughout the services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Patricia to the arts and activities program at The Hill House, 10 Riverside Avenue, Riverside, CT 06878.



