Patricia McDermott (Lynette Lyon) departed this life on Saturday, May 30th 2020, at the age of 68 peacefully from Thymus Cancer at Yale New Haven Hospital. A resident of Greenwich Ct., for the past 25 years, native born June 28, 1951 in New Orleans, La., preceded in death by both parents Albert and Gretchen McDermott. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters Gail McDermott-Allen (Doran) of Zion, Illinois, Rhonda of Garland, Texas, Lindarae McDermott of Oakland, Calif., brothers Albert McDermott (Jeannie/deceased) of Burnsville, Mn., Kevin McDermott of New Orleans, La., and a dear cousin Myron Johnson (Barbara) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Patricia (Lynette Lyon) graduated from Oberlin Conservatory of Music College an accomplished Opera soprano who sung throughout the United States and Europe. She has performed on Broadway and with groups such as the Norman Luboff Choir and in the Grabrowski Schweitzer Tournée Carmen Jones and Houston Grand Opera Company productions of Porgy and Bess and Treemonisha. She also sang in Revelations for the Alvin Ailey Dance Company. Ms. Lyon was a scholarship student of the late Metropolitan Opera soprano Marjorie Lawrence. Some of her solo work has included Handel's Messiah, Bach's Magnificat, Rossini's Stabat Mater, Verdi's Requiem, and the world premiere of Johann David Heinichen's Mass in F with the New England Baroque Soloists.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lynette be sent to two choirs that she loved and were extremely supportive during her illness.
Angel Choir, Greenwich, Ct.
Https://angelchoir.org
Mendelssohn Choir of Connecticut
Http://mendelssohnchoirofct.org
A memorial celebration of life service is planned and will be held in Greenwich Ct., date to be announced due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Nutmeg State Cremation Society of Stamford, Ct. In order to leave a personal message for her family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com



Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 6, 2020.
