Patricia McDonald

Patricia B. McDonald
Patricia B. McDonald, adored wife of Miles F. McDonald of Riverside, CT and Vero Beach, FL, passed away upon finishing her daily swim on Monday, August 24th.
Born in Rochester, New York on August 10, 1939, Pat moved to Greenwich in 1952 where she attended Greenwich Academy and then went on to Newton College. She met her beloved husband of 57 years, Miles F. McDonald, when both were in high school and, after marrying in 1963 and starting a family, they settled in Riverside and continued a great partnership devoted to each other and their community.
Among the organizations to which Pat dedicated her time, passion and considerable energies over the years were: Hill House, which she co-founded and where she served as initial president; the PTAs of Riverside, Eastern Middle and Greenwich High Schools, all as co-president with her husband; Community Answers as well as the Greenwich Arts Council as long serving executive directors. Additionally, she served on the board of Friends of Nathaniel Witherell and dedicated numerous hours over decades in various capacities benefiting the Junior League of Greenwich and the United Way. As a testament to her quiet determination, she even brought the Clyde Beatty Cole Bros. Circus to town in what was then the Electrolux parking lot in Old Greenwich.
Pat was an unassuming force of nature who enjoyed nothing more than being on, in or near water. There she found great joy, whether it be kayaking with a dear friend and swimming in the Mianus Harbor as she did just this past weekend, to water aerobics with her newfound community of friends in Florida, to cruising the New England coast for many years on the family sloop Blackwater.
While a Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled in the coming days and a proper celebration of a magnificent life will take place once the world is in a safer place, for now we simply honor the values and example of one of the world's truly selfless people. Incapable of a proper retirement, she spent her last days and years finding ways to help and benefit her family, her friends and her community. She knew no other way to live.
In addition to her beloved husband, Miles, and adoring daughter, Deirdre, Pat is survived by her gracious sister Jane Beattie and the joy of her past thirteen years, her precious grandson, Miles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FARE, the national Food Allergy Research & Education organization (www.foodallergy.org
) or to Read Alliance, the New York City early childhood reading program (www.readalliance.org
).