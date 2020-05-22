Patricia S. Andrews
1929 - 2020
Patricia S. Andrews
Patricia S. Andrews, a resident of Wilton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cannondale Senior Living in Wilton, CT. Born on July 16, 1929 in Stamford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Turner) Shanley. She was 90.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Bray of Stamford and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin C. Andrews, Jr. and a son Edwin C. Andrews III.
A private service and burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Darien. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien handled the arrangement.



Published in Greenwich Time & Stamford Advocate on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
