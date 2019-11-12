|
|
Paul Alexander Padien Berdoff
Paul Alexander Padien Berdoff – Alex – passed away November 11th, 2019 after a nine month battle with Ewing Sarcoma. He was surrounded by his loving wife Faye, his mother Claire, his father Russell and his siblings Matthew, Elizabeth and David. Born in 1988 in New York City, Alex grew up in Greenwich, CT. He graduated from Greenwich Country Day School and Greenwich High School before attending Tufts University. Alex met his future bride, Faye, in 2012 and they were married in 2017.
Visiting hours are Thursday, November 14th, 5-9 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Greenwich. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 15th at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Greenwich. A reception for family and friends to celebrate Alex's life will immediately follow at 85 Perkins Road. The Padien Berdoff family will sit Shiva and welcome visitors at their home November 15th to November 22nd, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support Ewing Sarcoma research or to the Tufts E-Men Ultimate Frisbee team.
http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/Alexander_Padien_Berdoff; http://www.tuftsmensultimate.org/about.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 13, 2019