Paul J. Brady
Paul J. Brady of Riverside, CT, passed away on December 20 at Greenwich Hospital after a long illness. Paul was born December 14, 1939 in New York City to Mary (nee Dolan) and Hugh Brady. He attended the New York Polytechnic University, receiving a Bachelor and Master of Science in Engineering, followed by graduate studies in Industrial Engineering at Columbia University in New York. He worked for 30 years at the IBM Corporation, followed by consulting work. Paul was a marathon runner, skier and avid tennis player, a voracious classic film fan, and a history buff, particularly of U.S. Military history and the RMS Titanic. In his retirement, Paul attended daily masses at St. Catherine of Siena Church, and was an active member of the Church community. Paul is survived by his wife, Eeva, his daughter, Paula, and grandson, Ronan, upon whom he doted lovingly, as well as his brother, Thomas Brady of Kent, CT, and his family. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Hugh T. Brady.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT, or in Memphis, TN.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 1, 2020