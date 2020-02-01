|
Paul Harry Kohloff
Paul Harry Kohloff, 70, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. Born in New Rochelle, NY to Paul Herman Kohloff and Mary Elizabeth Kohloff on June 21, 1949. Paul was predeceased by his father Paul. He will be missed dearly by many but most importantly his mother Mary, his son Paul (Nicole) Kohloff, his grandchildren Emily and Paulie, his brother Kevin (Cheri) Kohloff and his nephew Kyle, his sister Susan and his niece Courtney Boccuzzi, an ex-wife Susan Coughlin, and a goddaughter Sophie Merz. There will be a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich and a Memorial Service to begin at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to The Kidney Foundation.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 2, 2020