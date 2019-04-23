Paul Louis Roche III

Paul Louis Roche III of Greenwich, CT passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. Paul was raised in Weymouth, MA and graduated from Boston College High School in 1982. He studied computer science at Jacksonville University ('86) During his time at Jacksonville University, Paul was an accomplished rower as well as a member of the ROTC program. Following graduation, Paul went on to receive his commission as an artillery officer in the United States Marine Corps.

Paul had a long and successful career in the Marine Corps, retiring after 30 years at the rank of Colonel. He served as the Battery Commander of E Battery, 2nd battalion, 10th Marines, as well as an Officer Selection Officer, General's aide de camp, and multiple billets within the battery as a lieutenant. While stationed in Boston as a Marine Corps recruiter, Paul ambitiously pursued a Master of Science degree in the computer sciences from Boston University ('92) in addition to being among the most successful recruiters during the years he served..

After 10 years of active duty in the Marine Corps, Paul transitioned to the USMC reserves.

He then moved to Duxbury, Ma where he began his career in wealth management at Merrill Lynch and enjoyed raising four kids to whom he devoted his time and love. He would go on to work at Morgan Stanley and RBC Private Wealth.

Following the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, Paul was called up to active duty and deployed to Pakistan and Afghanistan where he participated in the hunt for Usama bin Ladin. In 2003 he deployed to Iraq where he served an integral role in the eradication of the Saddam Hussein Regime.

Later in life, Paul met and married Tara Muskus O'Connor of Greenwich, CT. During their marriage they raised three beautiful children and loved each other unconditionally. Together they enjoyed traveling the world, building their home, and serving their children. His vivacious spirit and new endeavors towards the end of his life revolved around his faithful love to his wife Tara, living each moment to bring constant happiness to her life and their children.

Paul had a competitive spirit and enjoyed attending Red Sox and Patriots championship games. Paul lived his life with passion and style. An avid chess player, music aficionado, an excellent cook and host with an unmatched ability to command a room. Paul was considered an authority on military history, and Paul played an integral part in the formation of the BC High rowing program, one of his many contributions to his lasting legacy.

He is survived by his wife Tara Roche of Greenwich, CT, their children, Vesper 4, Chantilly 2, Duke 10mths, his ex-wife Deborah Glass of Sandwich and their children, Siobhan Flynn and her husband Stephen, Paul Louis Roche IV 27, Griffin Roche 25, Ian Roche 24, his parents, Paul Louis Roche Jr. and Kathleen Roche, his sister, Kathleen Roche Tolman, his brother, Sean Roche and his wife Lori Roche. He is also survived by one grandson, Patrick Flynn 1.