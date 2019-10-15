|
|
Pauline Mary Jewett
May 1,1927-Sept 27,2019Our beloved mother, Pauline Jewett, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. She is lovingly remembered by her children Elizabeth Janicki, Alison Jewett and Mathew Jewett, her son-in-law Castle Janicki and grandchildren Michael and Katherine Janicki. She was predeceased by her husband John Motley Jr. and her son John Motley Jewett III.
Pauline was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil as her parents Edward Victor Goddard and Irene Olive Goddard moved to Brazil from their home in Great Britain. Pauline returned to England as a teenager and continued her dance studies at The Royal Academy of England. In 1941 while back in Brazil, she auditioned for George Balanchine and was invited to study in New York at the School for American Ballet.
In 1941 Pauline joined the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo which featured works by Balanchine and Agnes de Mille and toured all the major cities in the U.S. In 1949 she was back in New York and joined Sid Caesar's "Your Show of Shows".
In 1947 she married John Motley Jewett Jr., living first in the Bronx and then moving to Greenwich in 1963 where she raised her four children. Pauline was a volunteer at Greenwich Hospital and a member of the Altar Guild of St. Barnabas Church. She loved playing bridge with her friends and achieved the level of Bronze Life Master. She also enjoyed Lawn Bowls at Bruce Park. Pauline loved and took great care of her husband and children and will be forever in their hearts.
A memorial service will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 954 Lake Avenue, Greenwich, CT on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 17, 2019