PETER WELSH FRASER
Peter Welsh Fraser died in his home in Vieques, Puerto Rico on Sept. 15, 2019. Peter was born on December 15, 1957 in Greenwich, CT and lived there for a good portion of his life. He moved to Vieques in 2015 and fell in love with the island and its people. During his time in Vieques, he owned and operated Petie's New York Deli, survived Hurricane Maria, cleaned swimming pools and spent his time with his friends and his beloved dog, Missy. His refreshing, upbeat, friendly, kind, generous personality made him a beloved resident on Vieques and a good friend to all who knew him. Before settling in Vieques, Peter lived and spent time in Greenwich, CT, Vermont, Rhode Island, Arizona, and Florida. Peter is survived by his brother Power, sister-in-law Liz, nephews Daniel, Sam, Zac, niece Brynn and many cousins in New England and California. He was predeceased by mother Arleen, father Power and sister Jamie. Friends and family may visit at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, CT on Sunday October 27 from 5-8 p.m. A Memorial Celebration for Peter will be held on Monday Oct. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home followed by a burial at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Rd., Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vieques Island Animal Sanctuary, Inc. (https://viequesanimalsanctuary.org) or the Vieques Humane Society (https://viequeshumanesociety.org).
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 23, 2019