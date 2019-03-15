Peter Gubinski

Peter Gubinski, 68, passed away on March 13, 2019 after suffering a stroke the evening before. Born in Ingolstadt, Germany on January 30, 1951, he and his parents arrived in the United States in 1951. The family settled in Byram CT, where Peter remained a lifelong resident. He married his deeply beloved wife, Joy, in 1973, with whom he had a son, Jason, in 1983 and daughter, Natalia, in 1988. Joy predeceased him in 1996, a loss that was felt for the decades since.

Beyond his work for HSBC, Peter's time was filled with passions and hobbies. He developed an early appreciation for the Grateful Dead, one that he maintained his entire life. In his retirement, he focused on his art photography, drawing inspiration from road trips across the country and time spent in outer Cape Cod. Peter took great pride in participating in art shows and sharing his work with family and friends. Friends will remember Peter as deeply knowledgeable on many topics, from music to photography to coffee.

Peter is survived by his father, Wasili Gubinski, brother Victor, son Jason, daughter Natalia and daughter-in-law Nina. In addition to his wife Joy, he was predeceased by his mother, Halina Gubinski. His family takes comfort in knowing that he will be with these two remarkable women again.

A visitation will be held at Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT on March 16 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a service to follow at the same location at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Friends of the Byram Shubert Library, a supporter of his artwork. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary