Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Archangels Greek Orthodox Church
1527 Bedford St
Stamford, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Archangels Greek Orthodox Church
1527 Bedford St.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Peter Karras, 60, formerly of Stamford and longtime resident of Greenwich passed away suddenly on Friday, February 15, 2019 in his Greenwich apartment. Peter was born in Stamford on November 19, 1958 son of the late George and Katie Chagaris Karras. Peter graduated from Stamford High School Class of 1976. He continued his education at Norwalk Community College and The University of Connecticut. Peter enjoyed music, cooking and spending time with his family. His gentle smile, infectious laugh and his kindness touched all that knew and loved him. Peter is survived by his sister Annette Karras Ziboulis and her husband Emmanuel of Stamford. His two nephews, Dean and George Ziboulis also of Stamford, along with many aunts and cousins here and in Greece.
Family and friends may call at Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1527 Bedford St., Stamford, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., a Funeral Service will be held following the calling hour at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Harry Pappas officiating. Interment will be privately held.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Peter's memory to Pathways Inc., 175 Milbank Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 or to Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06902.
For online condolences please visit www.Cognetta.com
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 20, 2019
