Peter O. Rupprecht

Peter O. Rupprecht, passed away at the age of 80, in the morning of May 7th, 2020 due to complications from Covid-19 at Stamford Hospital.

He was a resident at Long Ridge Post-Acute Care.

Peter was born on March 27th, 1940 in Budapest, Hungary. During WWII, his family moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In 1979, he moved with his family to Greenwich, CT.

He is survived by his ex-wife of 52 years, Ingrid Nordenstahl. His daughter and son-in-law, Cristina Rupprecht Murillo and Dr. Jaime Murillo, grandchildren, Sasha, Sebastian, Nicholas and his wife Kayla.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Antonio A. Rupprecht and Silvia Rupprecht and grandchildren, Thomas, Janine and Ryan; as well as his youngest son, Alfredo G. Rupprecht.

For most of his life, Peter was a businessman with vast industrial international trade experience.

He was an avid soccer fan.

Peter was loved by many friends, co-workers, and care takers. He will be deeply missed.

Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family will be holding a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stamford Hospital to the Grateful Giving Program.



