Peter Day Purcell

May 9, 1946 - Sept. 30, 2020Peter Day Purcell, aged 74 passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Peter grew up in Larchmont, New York with his 11 brothers and sisters. Peter married and moved to Greenwich, CT where he raised his 9 children. As a sports enthusiast, he spent many weekends either watching or going to New York Giants games. Peter retired in 2001 and moved shortly after to North Carolina and then, finally a few years later to Florida.

He is survived by 9 siblings, 8 daughters, 1 son and 14 grandchildren as well as his wife, Deborah Edwards. Peter will join his father, Robert Purcell; his mother, Edith Purcell and brothers Mike and Bill at their resting spot at Manor Park in Larchmont, New York.

A private family "Celebration of Life" will be held, in lieu of a service due to COVID concerns.



