Philip R. D'Amato

July 17, 1932- May 8, 2020 - Philip R. D'Amato passed away in Lady Lake, FL. He was born in Glens Falls, NY and lived in Greenwich, CT for 63 years. He is survived by Dorothy Salerno D'Amato, his wife of 63 years, his son, Peter D'Amato of South Carolina, (Lauren), his daughter Karen Lamphier (Timothy) of Texas, two grandchildren Maxwell D'Amato of Florida and Francis Lamphier of Texas, his sisters Laura Shaffer of Virginia and Dolores D'Amato of Port Chester, NY and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Philip & Lucy D'Amato of Port Chester, NY. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1951, joined the United States Marine Corp in 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was a member of Local 30 Operating Engineers and The American Legion Post 374 in Lady Lake FL. He will be interred in the Jacksonville National Military Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Veteran's Organization of your choice. Semper Fi.



