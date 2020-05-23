Philip D'Amato
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip R. D'Amato
July 17, 1932- May 8, 2020 - Philip R. D'Amato passed away in Lady Lake, FL. He was born in Glens Falls, NY and lived in Greenwich, CT for 63 years. He is survived by Dorothy Salerno D'Amato, his wife of 63 years, his son, Peter D'Amato of South Carolina, (Lauren), his daughter Karen Lamphier (Timothy) of Texas, two grandchildren Maxwell D'Amato of Florida and Francis Lamphier of Texas, his sisters Laura Shaffer of Virginia and Dolores D'Amato of Port Chester, NY and several nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Philip & Lucy D'Amato of Port Chester, NY. He graduated from Port Chester High School in 1951, joined the United States Marine Corp in 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He was a member of Local 30 Operating Engineers and The American Legion Post 374 in Lady Lake FL. He will be interred in the Jacksonville National Military Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. Donations in his memory may be sent to the Veteran's Organization of your choice. Semper Fi.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved