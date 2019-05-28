Philip Maxwell Hahn

Philip Maxwell Hahn passed away May 23, 2019 at the age of 87, following a brief illness. Born March 24, 1932 in Philadelphia to the late Irene Caulkins Hahn and Maxwell Hahn, Philip grew up on Long Island and in Forest Hills, NY. The family later moved to Scarsdale, NY and he attended boarding school at the Mount Hermon School in Northfield, MA. He graduated from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY in 1955, where he was a co-captain of the swim team. After college Philip met Jean Holton Rogers at the young adult group at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, and they were married June 4, 1960. The couple then moved to Bronxville, NY and later to Eastchester, NY where they started their family. Philip earned an MBA from New York University at night while working at US Trust Co. as a financial analyst and portfolio manager. In 1971, the family moved to Greenwich, CT. After retiring from US Trust Co. as a VP, he worked for Brown Bros. Harriman.

Philip was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich where he was a Deacon, as well as a member of the Greenwich Retired Men's Association where he sang with The Melody Men. He was a devoted member of the Old Greenwich Lions Club for many years. He always took great pride in his home and enjoyed gardening and playing a round of golf with his friends. In 2010 Philip and Jean moved to Edgehill in Stamford, CT.

Philip was predeceased by his beloved wife. He is survived by his two children, daughter Carolyn Hahn-Re and son Philip M. Hahn II, both of Stamford, CT, and his grandson Maxwell S. Re of Amherst, MA. The family wishes to thank his wonderful aides Sharon Francis, Kachina Goldburne, Dorell Hill-Ware, Nerissa Rhoden and Ceclia Clarke for their compassionate and loving care during the last three years while Philip was in assisted living.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his memory to The Old Greenwich Lions Club (PO Box 215, Old Greenwich, CT 06870), or First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich.

A memorial service in celebration of Philip's life will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1 W. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830, with a reception following. Published in GreenwichTime on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary