Philip Wahmann Ness, Jr.Philip Wahmann Ness, Jr. passed away peacefully at home with his dog, Chester, by his side on July 26, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD to Anne Semple Ness and Philip Wahmann Ness. Philip attended the Gilman School in Baltimore, MD, the Brunswick School in Greenwich, CT and graduated from Middlesex School in Concord, MA in 1954. He received his BA from Yale University in 1958 where he was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity.He joined General Reinsurance Group Corp in February of 1960 becoming Senior Vice President for overseas operations. His position enabled him to live in Sweden, England, Australia, and Switzerland at various times during the course of his career. He also served as Executive Chairman of Trident Holdings (a financial services company acquired by General Re) for three years.After leaving General Re, Philip joined Insurance Venture Partners, a boutique investment firm, which raised capital for small insurance operations. Subsequently he joined the George Soros Organization to become Chief Executive Officer of the RVI Group (a residual value insurer). Later, he became Chairman and CEO of Ontos, an insurance technology company in Andover, MA.He participated in a variety of charitable and community activities. He was a governor of the Johns Street Club in New York City and a director of both the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich and the Greenwich Health Association. He served as joint head usher of Christ Episcopal Church and was a longtime governor of the Field Club of Greenwich. Since 1971, he was a significant fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Connecticut, co-founding that organization's endowment fund in 1986. He was also a founding board member of the Middlesex School Alumni Association.Philip, an enthusiastic lover of the Arts, studied at Slade School of Art in London, England. He often shared his knowledge and passion for the arts with others.Philip loved tennis and paddle tennis. He recently became a lifetime member of the Field Club of Greenwich. He played tennis on the Yale University tennis team and went on to win many amateur tennis tournaments locally and in New England. He had a ranking in the Eastern District Men's singles tennis and was ranked in the top 10 nationally in both Men's, Senior Men's and Mixed Doubles paddle tennis.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan Elizabeth Ness (Kinnear), his daughter, Alexandra Semple Ness of Vero Beach, FL and his step-daughters, Stephanie Elisabeth Gibsone Borges (Eduardo) of New York City and Heidi Suzanne Roblin Maund (James) of Old Greenwich, CT. He is also survived by his brother, Peter Semple Ness, of Greenwich, CT. He was very close to his family and greatly cherished his step-grandchildren, Alix, James, and George, and six godchildren.Due to the current pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to Planned Parenthood of New England and Christ Church Greenwich.